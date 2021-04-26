Trayvon Bromell wins 100m at Oregon Relays

American Trayvon Bromell won the 100 metres and reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the women's 400m at the Oregon Relays yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The meet was the first elite event contested at the University of Oregon's renovated Hayward Field, site of June's US Olympic trials and next year's IAAF World Championships.

Bromell won in 10.01sec with world 200m champion Noah Lyles second in 10.17 and Liberia's Emmanuel Matadi third in 10.19.