Veteran lawyer Edmond Pereira throws his hat into ring to be SA chief

"There's a combination of energy, diversity, experience and passion in this team." - Edmond Pereira (above).

The race to become the new chief of the embattled Singapore Athletics (SA) heated up yesterday as veteran lawyer Edmond Pereira announced his bid to replace the outgoing Tang Weng Fei.

The executive director of Edmond Pereira Law Corporation has unveiled a nine-person slate for SA's election on Sept 25.

Named TeamSGP Athletics, his slate includes swimming legend Ang Peng Siong, national 100m record holder U.K. Shyam and Tampines Rovers chairman Desmond Ong, who is a former hurdler.

They will be up against Team Ground Up, which is helmed by Gojek Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen, 43.

Ahead of the release of TeamSGP Athletics' manifesto at a virtual town-hall meeting on Thursday, Pereira, 70, said in a media release: "There is a combination of energy, diversity, experience and passion in this team and they are motivated to take Singapore track and field forward.

"There is a lot of work to (do to) revamp Singapore Athletics and the state of the sport, and move sport forward on so many levels...

"This is not a sprint we are embarking into, but will be a marathon, and the team is determined to get down to work as soon as possible, for the benefit of the affiliates, the athletes, officials and everyone who loves track and field.

"We look for the mandate of the affiliates to help us realise our goals and objectives."

Pereira is a veteran of SA's elections. The Flash Athletics Club president and former national sprinter contested on four previous occasions - in 1983, 1985, 2000 and 2016.

TeamSGP Athletics has plans to set up several working committees should it be elected.

The respective committees will handle marketing and communications, fundraising and sponsorship, the development of the sport for female athletes, athlete development, coaching and training, athletes' medical needs, legal support and masters development.

Two of the individuals on TeamSGP Athletics' slate, Ang and S. Govindaraju, are part of SA's current management committee under Tang.

The national sports association has been beset by problems in recent years.

A public spat between athletes Soh Rui Yong and Ashley Liew is currently being played out in court.

Two-time SEA Games marathon gold medallist Soh is also embroiled in legal proceedings with SA over comments made regarding his omission from the 2019 Games.

In July, former SA vice-president Loh Siang Piow, better known in the fraternity as Loh Chan Pew, was sentenced to 21 months' jail for molesting a teenage athlete twice in 2013.

The situation on the track has been similarly disappointing.

At last December's SEA Games in the Philippines, the Republic's contingent bagged just three bronzes, after claiming eight medals (including two golds) in 2017 and nine (three golds) in 2015.

After the biennial Games, SA was slammed by national sports agency Sport Singapore for internal discord, with three coaches resigning soon after.

TEAMSGP ATHLETICS

President:

Edmond Pereira

Vice-president (training & selection):

Ang Peng Siong

Vice-president (competitions):

S. Govindaraju

Vice-president (finance & partnerships):

Gerald Kua

Honorary Secretary:

Nadine Yap

Treasurer:

Penh Huynh

Committee member:

Desmond Ong

Commitee member:

Dr Robin Low

Committee member:

U.K. Shyam