We'll be at Tokyo Olympics, says World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world, Tokyo Olympics organisers received a boost yesterday, with World Athletics president Sebastian Coe's assumption that track and field would take place at the Games.

There is growing concern that the July 24-Aug 9 Games will be either postponed or even cancelled as Covid-19 spreads.

A multitude of sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed as health authorities worldwide move to contain the virus, which has infected over 127,000 people in 115 countries and territories, killing at least 4,687.

"On the broader picture of what does the remaining element of the season look like, it will be a challenge for everybody," Coe told AFP in an interview in Monaco.

"We are working on the assumption that we will be in Tokyo where our sport will be able to flourish...," added the two-time Olympic 1,500m gold medallist for Britain, who refused to speculate if the Games will take place behind closed doors.