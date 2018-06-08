Amazing Durant's 43 points help Warriors to the brink of Finals sweep
Kevin Durant scored 43 points, and the Golden State Warriors overcame a slow start yesterday morning (Singapore time) to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 and move to the brink of sweeping the NBA Finals.
Golden State, trying to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the third time in four years, lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. Game 4 is tomorrow morning in Cleveland.
Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth quarter until Stephen Curry drained a 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining for a 101-97 Warriors edge. LeBron James then made a trey of his own to make it a one-point game.
Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala, making his return after missing the previous six games, converted a dunk to increase the lead to 103-100.
Durant then buried a 3-pointer from 33 feet out with 49.8 seconds remaining to essentially seal the game.
"That was amazing what he did out there tonight," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant.
"Some of those shots, I don't think anybody in the world can hit those but him." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now