Amazing Durant's 43 points help Warriors to the brink of Finals sweep

Kevin Durant scored 43 points, and the Golden State Warriors overcame a slow start yesterday morning (Singapore time) to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 and move to the brink of sweeping the NBA Finals.

Golden State, trying to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the third time in four years, lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. Game 4 is tomorrow morning in Cleveland.

Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth quarter until Stephen Curry drained a 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining for a 101-97 Warriors edge. LeBron James then made a trey of his own to make it a one-point game.

Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala, making his return after missing the previous six games, converted a dunk to increase the lead to 103-100.

Durant then buried a 3-pointer from 33 feet out with 49.8 seconds remaining to essentially seal the game.

"That was amazing what he did out there tonight," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant.