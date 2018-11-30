Another milestone for Westbrook in Thunder win

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrated another triple-double milestone and an NBA victory yesterday morning (Singapore time), while Houston star James Harden's first triple-double of the season spelled only frustration in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook's 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists helped the Thunder to a 100-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the 107th triple-double of his career, Westbrook tied for third on the all-time list with Jason Kidd, the former Dallas Mavericks star who needed 1,247 games to reach 107 while Westbrook reached the mark in just 760 games.

Westbrook, who seized the single-season record for triple-doubles from Oscar Robertson with 42 in the 2016-17 campaign, remains a long way from Robertson's record total of 181.

Westbrook said he continues to relish every opportunity to chase the greats who came before him, saying the triple-doubles - the achievement of double-digit totals in three key statistical categories - are something to celebrate "as long as we win".

For Harden, a superb allround effort of 25 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds - along with six steals - wasn't enough in a 128-108 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.