Antetokounmpo helps Milwaukee stretch winning streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their longest NBA road-winning streak in 33 years with a 106-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Antetokounmpo had a hand in every Bucks basket in the first quarter and led them back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth.

"The team did a great job keeping their composure," Antetokounmpo said.

"We changed the line-up, played harder and switched everything.

"We were able to make Indiana go one-on-one, and we did a better job rebounding the ball and running the floor."

The three-time All-Star from Greece carried the NBA-leading Bucks to their seventh consecutive win on the road.

It is their longest road-winning streak since the 1984-85 season. Milwaukee have also won eight of their last nine games just before the league's All-Star break.

The Pacers couldn't contain Antetokounmpo, who scored 12 points as the Bucks went on a 30-11 scoring burst to end the game. In the first quarter, he made five of their nine baskets and assisted in the other four.

"He's a monster," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said.

"Nineteen rebounds? He is starting their break rebounding the ball and they were able to score 23 fast-break points off our misses and turnovers."

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and Darren Collison added 14 to lead the Pacers, whose six-game winning streak ended.

Antetokounmpo made consecutive lay-ups to tie the game at 95-95 with just under four minutes to go in the fourth.

He then fed Ersan Ilyasova for a lay-up to make it 97-95 and the Bucks ran away with it from there with superior scoring down the stretch.

"There are only so many things you can do," said Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, who was assigned the task of guarding Antetokounmpo.

"But when he's trying to post you up in the middle and is just spinning, he's already at the rim. It's just a tough battle."

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard scored 29 points as the Portland Trail Blazers snapped Golden State's 11-game road-winning streak with a 129-107 victory that saw Warriors coach Steve Kerr being thrown out for arguing with the officials.

Jake Layman added 17 points off the bench for the Blazers, who had eight players in double figures. The win snapped a two-game skid.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each had 32 points for the Warriors, who watched the game turn on a flagrant foul called on Draymond Green.

ELBOW TO THE FACE

Portland led 110-103 before Green was called for an elbow to the face of Zach Collins with just under four minutes left.

Kerr reacted angrily, slamming his clipboard down and yelling at referee Ken Mauer before he was sent off. It was just the second time Kerr has been ejected from a game.

"I was just shocked they called a flagrant foul," said Kerr.

"That was head-scratching."

Lillard made the three technical shots and Collins made his free-throws to give Portland a 115-103 lead.

The Warriors conceded defeat by bringing in the reserves. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Cleveland 139 Brooklyn 148 (OT), Boston 118 Detroit 110, New York 111 Philadelphia 126, Toronto 129 Washington 120, Chicago 122 Memphis 110, Minnesota 121 Houston 111, Dallas 101 Miami 112, LA Clippers 134 Phoenix 107, Denver 120 Sacramento 118