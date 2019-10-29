Anthony Davis helps LA Lakers to 120-101 win over Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Davis scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets 120-101 yesterday morning (Singapore time) in an NBA match at the Staples Center.

Davis also had 14 rebounds and three blocks. LeBron James had 20 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. Dwight Howard, coming off the bench, scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points. Cody Zeller finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

The Lakers used a fourth-quarter burst to put away the Hornets, going on a 14-2 run to push their lead to 101-82 less than four minutes into the period. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Oklahoma City 120 Golden State 92, Memphis 134 Brooklyn 133 (OT), Dallas 119 Portland 121, Minnesota 116 Miami 109.