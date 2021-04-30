Anthony Davis to LA Lakers: Play with desperation

Los Angeles Lakers' big man Anthony Davis has urged his teammates to play with a "sense of desperation" after they slumped to their fourth NBA defeat in five games yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Davis, who returned from a nine-week injury layoff last week, led the Lakers with 26 points, but it was not enough as they lost 116-107 to the Washington Wizards, whose star Russell Westbrook racked up 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for his 30th triple-double this season.

The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers hot on their heels.

"We control our own destiny," Davis said. "So we have to start playing with a sense of desperation, even though we are in the play-offs as of right now."