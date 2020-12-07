Anthony Davis: LA Lakers will be ready despite shorter off-season

Anthony Davis vows the NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers will be ready for the grind of another campaign despite a shortened off-season.

After finishing off Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Oct 11 following a Covid-19 pandemic-extended season, the Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday morning (Singapore time) to launch the pre-season, with their off-season cut short by about six weeks.

"It's hard in a quick turnaround to play at a high level to compete for a title again, but we have the players and staff to do so," Davis said in a virtual news conference.