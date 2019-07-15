Anthony Davis: Lakers can challenge for title

Anthony Davis said the Los Angeles Lakers will be capable of challenging for the NBA championship immediately next season as the six-time All-Star was formally unveiled by the organisation on Saturday.

The 26-year-old superstar is set to form a potent strikeforce alongside LeBron James after joining the Lakers following a blockbuster trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans last month.

The Lakers, who missed the play-offs last season for a sixth straight year despite the arrival of LeBron James in 2018, will field a new-look line-up for the 2019 campaign which also includes new signings Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins.