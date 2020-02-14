Anthony Davis leads LA Lakers to overtime win over Denver Nuggets
Anthony Davis scored a team-high 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat hosts Denver Nuggets 120-116 in overtime yesterday morning (Singapore time), in the final game before the All-Star break.
"Our defence got us back in the game and we came down and finished at the end of the game," said Lakers All-Star Davis. "We wanted to make sure we came in and got a win on the road heading into the All-Star game."
LeBron James showed his two-way prowess, finishing with a triple-double of 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds and making several clutch stops on defence.
James recorded his 12th triple-double of the season to tie Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks for the league lead.
Davis scored seven points in the extra session, including a three-pointer that made it 119-116 for the Lakers.
Jamal Murray had a team-high 32 points and 10 assists and Jerami Grant had 15 points for Denver, who had their four-game win streak stopped. - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS: Brooklyn 101 Toronto 91, Utah 116 Miami 101, Phoenix 112 Golden State 106, Indiana 118 Milwaukee 111, Dallas 130 Sacramento 111.
