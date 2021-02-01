Anthony Davis stars as LA Lakers halt two-game losing run

Anthony Davis scored 27 points to fuel the Los Angeles Lakers, who ended their two-game NBA losing streak in dramatic style yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 96-95 victory over the Celtics in Boston.

Davis added 14 rebounds for the reigning NBA champions.

LeBron James finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the reigning NBA champions, who bounced back after defeats in Philadelphia and Detroit.

"We're a team that takes pride in not losing two in a row and we lost two in a row," Davis said.