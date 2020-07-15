Asean Basketball League season cancelled without a winner

The Singapore Slingers and Taipei Fubon Braves in action before the 2019/20 Asean Basketball League season was halted in March due to Covid-19.

The Asean Basketball League (ABL) season has been cancelled with no winner declared for the 2019/20 campaign.

The 10-team basketball competition features teams from South-east Asia, like the Singapore Slingers, as well as sides from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau. The 2019/20 season was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 15), the ABL said: “The ABL Board have met and announced today that the ABL Season 2019/20 will be deemed concluded.

“The league recognises that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to present significant challenges to our operation and safety of everyone, thus rendering completion of the league improbable.

“The league would be categorised as incomplete. Due to the nature of the league’s format with a play-off system, it would be impossible to determine a rightful champion.”

The ABL was launched in 2009 with the Slingers reaching the finals in three of the last four seasons.