Blazers beat red-hot Bucks

C.J. McCollum scored 40 points as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks with a 118-103 NBA win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He connected on 17 of 23 attempts from the field, including five of 10 from three-point range, as the Trail Blazers improved to 8-3 and handed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks just their second defeat of the season.