Blazers beat red-hot Bucks
C.J. McCollum scored 40 points as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks with a 118-103 NBA win yesterday morning (Singapore time).
He connected on 17 of 23 attempts from the field, including five of 10 from three-point range, as the Trail Blazers improved to 8-3 and handed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks just their second defeat of the season.
Antetokounmpo led a trio of Bucks players to score in double digits with 23 points, along with nine rebounds and six assists. - AFP
One eSports to rule them all
Singapore-based martial arts organisation One Championship said yesterday it intends to lead a plan to invest up to US$50 million (S$68.7m) alongside partners such as Singapore firms Razer and Singtel, to create Asia's largest global e-sports championship series - One eSports.
One eSports will feature multiple blockbuster game titles across Asia, and hold a number of e-sports events alongside martial arts events by One Championship, which had earlier announced a 30-event schedule for 2019 across several Asian cities.
Walk or run at MacRitchie
Singapore Masters Athletics will be organising a X-Country Relay/Run/Walk at MacRitchie Reservoir from 8am to 5.30pm on Sunday.
There is no registration fee, but participants must be at least 35 years old.
For those keen to take part in the relays, report at MacRitchie Reservoir by 7.30am on Sunday. There are four age categories for each gender.
Individual races take place from 2pm. For details, visit Singapore Masters Athletics' Facebook page or e-mail asveera@msn.com.
