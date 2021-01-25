Brooklyn Nets' big three finally win together

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points as the new-look Brooklyn Nets solved some of their defensive woes yesterday morning (Singapore time) to hold on and beat the shorthanded Miami Heat 128-124.

Since putting together the dynamic trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets have had no trouble showcasing their offence but have struggled at the other end of the court.

Irving finished with 28 points, and Harden was held to just 12 but dished out 11 assists, as Brooklyn halted a modest two-game losing streak.

"It's not every day you see this collection of guys playing together in NBA history, so we want to take full advantage of that," Irving said.

Elsewhere, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for second-most three-pointers in NBA history, reaching the milestone early in the third quarter of yesterday morning's 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Curry finished with 24 points and five three-pointers, and now has 2,562 threes in his career. He is 411 three-pointers behind Ray Allen (2,973) for the most in NBA history.

Asked what it felt like to pass Miller, Curry said: "It is special. I tried to enjoy it in the middle of the game because I knew it was on the horizon.

"I looked up to him growing up. I emulated a lot of things he did."

In Chicago, Anthony Davis scored a game-high 37 points and the Los Angeles Lakers improved to a perfect 9-0 on the road with a 101-90 win over the Chicago Bulls.