Brooklyn Nets hit by another James Harden injury

Former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden exited Game 1 of Brooklyn's second-round play-off series with a right hamstring injury, delivering another injury snag to the Nets' big three power punch.

Harden was forced out just 43 seconds into the game, pulling up and grabbing the back of his leg after a drive. But the Nets won 115-107, thanks to Kevin Durant's 29-point tally.

The Nets announced later that Harden would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

"It has happened to us all year, someone goes down," said coach Steve Nash.