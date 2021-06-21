Bucks beat Nets to reach Eastern Conference finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in a thrilling Game 7 overtime to advance to the NBA Eastern Conference finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo shot 15-of-24 and had five assists in 50 minutes of playing time. The Nets' Kevin Durant finished with 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but missed two jumpers in the final minute of overtime.