Bucks blank out Pistons to end 18 years of frustration

The Milwaukee Bucks wiped away 18 years of frustration yesterday morning (Singapore time) by beating the Detroit Pistons 127-104 to complete a four-game sweep of their first-round Eastern Conference play-off series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points as the Bucks reached the second round of the post-season for the first time since the 2000-01 season, when they made it all the way to the NBA semi-finals.

Top seeds Milwaukee cruised through the first three games and, after a slow start in game four, they took control late and won by a comfortable 23 points.

Breaking their streak of eight straight play-off exits so quickly means Milwaukee have more time to prepare for their next opponents - the Boston Celtics, who are coming off a sweep of Indiana.

The Blake Griffin-led Pistons set an NBA record with their 14th consecutive play-off loss, a losing skid that began in 2008.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz staved off elimination in game four with a 107-91 victory over the Houston Rockets, who are leading the series 3-1.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Kings' new coach Luke Walton is being sued by a woman who alleged he forced himself on her at a Santa Monica, California hotel.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ reported Walton, who was released by the LA Lakers last week, had invited the woman, a sports reporter, to meet him at his hotel to discuss a book she was writing.