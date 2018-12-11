Bucks edge out Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from a disappointing defeat by the Golden State Warriors with a big win in Toronto yesterday morning (Singapore time), edging the Raptors 104-99 in a battle of the NBA's top Eastern Conference teams.
The Raptors still own the best record in the league at 21-7, but they suffered a second straight defeat after falling 106-105 to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz 110-97, avenging a 34-point loss to the Jazz on Dec 4. The win gave Spurs consecutive victories for the first time since winning four straight from Oct 27-Nov 3. - AFP
Chong Wei to get doctor's clearance
Malaysian badminton great Lee Chong Wei is to seek the all-clear from his doctors in Taiwan after his treatment for nose cancer, and probably won't be back on the courts until next month, reports said yesterday.
Despite earlier comments from Malaysia's badminton chief that Lee's return to the training courts was imminent, the 36-year-old said he still needed the green light from his specialists.
The three-time Olympic silver-medallist has spent nearly five months on the sidelines after being diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer and undergoing treatment in Taiwan. - AFP
Finland win fourth world floorball title
The Finland men's floorball team won their fourth world title, after defeating world No. 2 Sweden 6-3 in the World Floorball Championship final at the O2 Arena in Prague on Sunday.
The final, witnessed by a record 16,276 fans, was a rematch of their group-stage clash, where eight-time winners Sweden defeated the top-ranked Finns 5-4.
Earlier, Switzerland defeated hosts Czech Republic 4-2 to finish third. Singapore, ranked 17th in the world, finished in 16th spot.
