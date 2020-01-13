Bucks star not complacent despite sizzling start

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't taking their phenomenal NBA leading start (35-6) for granted.

The Greek had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 30 points as the Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"We're still hunting," the reigning MVP said, when asked if the Bucks have changed their mindset from the hunters to the hunted.

At the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points as the Los Angeles Lakers, playing without the ill LeBron James and the injured Anthony Davis, defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 125-110.