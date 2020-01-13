Basketball

Bucks star not complacent despite sizzling start

Jan 13, 2020 06:00 am

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't taking their phenomenal NBA leading start (35-6) for granted.

The Greek had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 30 points as the Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"We're still hunting," the reigning MVP said, when asked if the Bucks have changed their mindset from the hunters to the hunted.

At the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points as the Los Angeles Lakers, playing without the ill LeBron James and the injured Anthony Davis, defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 125-110.

This is the Lakers' eighth straight victory. - AP

Driven by anger, Xavier Alexander helps Slingers end losing streak
Basketball

Driven by anger, Alexander helps Slingers end losing streak

Related Stories

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic comes out tops in Slavic battle

Anthony Davis' back injury sullies LA Lakers' win over NY Knicks

Singapore Slingers sink to fourth defeat in five games

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball