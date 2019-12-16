Bucks two wins away from matching record

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak yesterday morning (Singapore time), routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108.

Milwaukee faced little resistance from a struggling Cleveland bunch. The Bucks jumped to an 18-point half-time lead and expanded the gap to as many as 28 points in the third quarter on the way to their 18th straight win.

The Bucks' 24-3 start is the best in the 52-year history of the organisation.

To match the 20-game winning streak of the Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-led 1970-71 Bucks, this 2019-20 squad will have to beat two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, this week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points, and Khris Middleton added 24 points, leading six Bucks scoring in double-figures.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine made a go-ahead layup with two seconds remaining and sank a free-throw to complete a three-point play as the hosts emerged with a 109-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the process, the visitors, who were without the injured Kawhi Leonard, saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS:

Phoenix 119 San Antonio 121 (OT), Toronto 110 Brooklyn 102, Denver 110 Oklahoma 102