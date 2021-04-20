Buzzer-beater from Bam Adebayo sinks the Nets

Bam Adebayo's 13-foot jumper from the baseline at the buzzer lifted the Miami Heat to a 109-107 home win against the Brooklyn Nets in a match-up of short-handed teams yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Adebayo finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help the Heat snap a three-game losing streak despite playing without Jimmy Butler, who sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points and made seven-of-12 three-pointers to lead the Nets, who lost Kevin Durant early to injury.

Durant scored the Nets' first eight points before exiting the game with 7:57 left in the first quarter with what was diagnosed as a left thigh contusion.

He banged his left knee against Heat forward Trevor Ariza's knee on a drive to the basket. Shamet's output and Kyrie Irving's 20 points and nine assists were nearly enough for the Nets, who were already without James Harden (hamstring) for the sixth consecutive game.