Basketball

Carmelo Anthony to join Lakers, Steph Curry extends Warriors stay

Aug 05, 2021 06:00 am

Carmelo Anthony is joining close friend LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

Anthony, 37, agreed to a one-year deal according to his manager, Bay Frazier, and is set to join a rebuilt roster expected to include Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, averaged 13.4 points per game and shot over 40 per cent from three-point range for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, 33, will sign a four-year deal worth US$215 million (S$290.6m) with the Warriors, his agent told ESPN. He will be the first player in history to sign two contracts worth more than US$200m.

According to reports, free agent DeMar DeRozan will sign a three-year, US$85m deal with the Chicago Bulls. - AFP, REUTERS

Basketball

Durant leads US into semi-finals

Related Stories

Chris Paul signs four-year deal with Phoenix Suns

Doncic the world’s best basketball player: Argentina coach

Olympics: US basketball team in shock defeat

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball