Carmelo Anthony to join Lakers, Steph Curry extends Warriors stay
Carmelo Anthony is joining close friend LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.
Anthony, 37, agreed to a one-year deal according to his manager, Bay Frazier, and is set to join a rebuilt roster expected to include Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.
Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, averaged 13.4 points per game and shot over 40 per cent from three-point range for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020/21.
Meanwhile, three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, 33, will sign a four-year deal worth US$215 million (S$290.6m) with the Warriors, his agent told ESPN. He will be the first player in history to sign two contracts worth more than US$200m.
According to reports, free agent DeMar DeRozan will sign a three-year, US$85m deal with the Chicago Bulls. - AFP, REUTERS
