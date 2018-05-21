Cavaliers claw one back

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers thrashed the Boston Celtics 116-86 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to power their way back into the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavaliers trimmed the deficit in their best-of-seven series to 2-1 - avoiding the 0-3 hole from which no NBA team have returned to win a series.

They'll try to even things up when they host Game 4 tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Cavaliers, trying to return to the NBA Finals for a fourth straight year, insisted after two double-digit defeats in Boston that things would be different on their home floor.

They wasted no time in making it so, racing to a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter, which they ended leading 32-17.

By then, James and George Hill had already scored more than 10 points apiece, and half a dozen Cavaliers players finished by scoring in double digits.

I think tonight as a group, even when things broke down, we just covered for one another. Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James

James led the way with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists along with two steals and two blocked shots.

He made eight of his 12 shots from the floor, including all three of his three-pointers, and went eight-of-10 at the free-throw line. But James, whose 42-point triple-double was in vain in Game 2, got plenty of support in a game in which Cleveland never trailed.

Kyle Korver scored 14 points off the bench. Hill and Kevin Love scored 13 apiece, J.R. Smith chipped in 11 and Tristan Thompson scored 10.

"We were really good," James said. "We had our focus and offensively and defensively we made plays."

Hill and Smith, who were a combined one-for-11 from three-point range in the first two games, had three apiece and the Cavs drained a total of 17 from beyond the arc.

"I think tonight as a group, even when things broke down, we just covered for one another," James said.

"We made them make extra passes, we made them make extra dribbles. So we were flying around. I just happened to be one of the guys on the floor."

Cleveland led 61-41 at halftime and 87-63 through three quarters.

"It was really a great defensive game for us," said Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue.

"I thought offensively we moved it around a little bit more, had a lot of assists. I thought J.R. and G-Hill did a good job of setting the tone early, being aggressive, playing with more pace, more force.

"Having six guys in double figures, that's big. I thought we played an all-around game tonight, defensively and offensively."

Third quarters have been problematic for the Cavs in these play-offs, but Love opened the period with a three-pointer, a three-point play and an alley-oop pass to James as they stretched their lead.

Boston coach Brad Stevens, whose side have excelled at home this post-season but fell to 1-5 on the road, said the venue was irrelevant.