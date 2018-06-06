Cavs counting on home magic

Defending champions Golden State have seized command of the NBA Finals as the series shift to Cleveland, where the Cavaliers must continue their home play-off magic to sustain any title hopes.

The Warriors, seeking their third crown in four seasons, could complete a sweep in the best-of-seven showdown with road wins tomorrow morning and on Saturday (Singapore time) after taking a 2-0 lead with a 122-103 home triumph on Monday.

"I don't think we're close to our ceiling, which is good for us," said Warriors forward Draymond Green.

"We can play so much better. We're going to need that going out on the road."

While the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history from 3-1 down to beat Golden State in 2016, no team have ever rallied from 0-3 down to win the title.

"This is a team you don't want to be down 0-3 against," said Cavs forward Kevin Love.

"We feed off our crowd. We really get up to play at home."