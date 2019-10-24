CCTV keeps NBA games off air

China's state television kept the NBA's season-opening games off the air yesterday in the latest fallout from a row over a team executive's support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The blackout added to an unusual start to the new season, as activists distributed T-shirts in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters outside the arenas in Los Angeles and Toronto.

The NBA has a massive fan base in China, but CCTV decided not to show Toronto Raptors' 130-122 overtime win over New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers' 112-102 victory over LA Lakers.