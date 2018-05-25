Celtics on brink of NBA Finals

Rookie Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-83 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jaylen Brown added 17 points, Al Horford had 15 points and 12 boards and both Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart scored 13 for Boston.

The Celtics have earned all three of their wins in this series at home, where they are 10-0 in the play-offs.

"When we're sometimes on the road, it's just different in the play-offs,"Horford said.

"You get on the road and you're just out there against everybody else. Here, I just think that our guys just feel comfortable and good. It's a credit to the atmosphere that's here. It's just a lot of fun to play in right now."

LeBron James finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Cleveland, though he committed six turnovers.

Kevin Love had 14 points and seven boards for the Cavaliers, who had evened the series with a 111-102 win in Game 4 on Monday.

James and Love were the only two Cleveland players to score in double figures.

"Defensively, holding this (Boston) team to 36 per cent (shooting) from the field was a good job," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

"We had a lot of mistakes that we could have cleaned up, but overall, they scored 96 points and shot 36 per cent. We've got to be able to score the basketball."