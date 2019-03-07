Celtics hand Warriors their worst home defeat since 2014

The Boston Celtics routed defending NBA champions Golden State 128-95 - the worst home defeat for the Western Conference leaders since Steve Kerr became coach of the Warriors in 2014.

Gordon Hayward came off the bench to score 30 points to lead the Celtics, while Kyrie Irving added 19 points and a game-high 11 assists.

Stephen Curry had 23 points, while Kevin Durant had 18 points and DeMarcus Cousins 10 to go with nine rebounds for the Warriors, who lost at home by at least 20 points for the fifth time this season.

Golden State seek a fourth NBA title in five seasons, while the visiting Celtics found their spark after a league-worst 1-5 record since the NBA All-Star Game.

"We just wanted to put our focus on being a great road team," Celtics star Irving said.

"We put a lot of emphasis on being together. We've been doing a lot of talking and it's time we started doing something. We were clicking tonight. We want some carryover, but this is a great start."

The Celtics led 73-48 at half-time, Hayward matching Warriors star Curry with 19 first-half points.