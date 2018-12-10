Celtics set biggest winning margin with 133-77 victory
Jaylen Brown came off the bench to score 23 points as the Boston Celtics recorded the biggest margin of victory in franchise history with a 133-77 demolition of the Chicago Bulls yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Celtics improved to 15-10 for the season and the 56-point win eclipsed a 51-point victory (153-102) over the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.
Daniel Theis delivered a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics to stretch their winning streak to five games.
The 56-point loss was the worst ever for the hapless Bulls, surpassing a 53-point (127-74) shellacking at Minnesota in November 2001.
Boston exploded for a 17-0 start in the first six minutes of the game and cruised to their second consecutive one-sided victory after beating New York 128-100 two days ago.
Jayson Tatum had 18 points and Terry Rozier added 15 for the Celtics, who have outscored opponents an average of 126.2 to 97.6 during their five-game streak.
Shaquille Harrison came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points for Chicago, whose previous worst loss was 122-83 to Toronto last month.
Elsewhere, Luka Doncic and Wesley Matthews scored 21 points apiece as the Dallas Mavericks overcame a 35-point night from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 107-104.
Slovenian rookie Doncic started slowly but caught fire late in the fourth, scoring 11 consecutive points to erase an eight-point Houston lead as the Mavericks recorded their ninth straight win at home.
"It's pretty clear that he's got a flair for the moment," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic.
"He's unafraid. You don't see that every day. It's a unique three or four minutes, what he put together there." - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS:
Cleveland 116 Washington 101, Atlanta 106 Denver 98, Indiana 107 Sacramento 97, Memphis 88 LA Lakers 111, LA Clippers 98 Miami 121
