Chris Paul signs four-year deal with Phoenix Suns

NBA All-Star point-guard Chris Paul, who guided Phoenix to their first NBA Finals since 1993, has agreed to a new four-year deal with the Suns worth up to US$120 million (S$162.3m), US media reported on Monday.

The 36-year-old opted out of his contract by declining a US$44.2m player option for next season, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Contract agreements with free agents cannot become official until the start of the new NBA year on Friday.

Paul, who played through injuries during last season's play-offs, led the Suns into the Finals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.