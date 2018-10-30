Cleveland coach Lue sacked after 0-6 start

The Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue and promoted assistant Larry Drew to interim head coach yesterday morning (Singapore time), general manager Koby Altman announced.

"This was a very difficult decision," Altman said in a statement, a day after the team dropped to 0-6 with a 119-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

"It is especially so, considering coach Lue's time with us over the last four years, including four straight trips to the NBA Finals. We have respect and great admiration for Ty, not only as a coach, but also a person.

"We thank him for the many ways he has contributed to our success, wish him the best and he will always be remembered for leading a very special Cavs team back against the odds to win the title in 2016.

"This is a different team equation, though, and one that we felt needed a different voice and approach that required this change."

DISAGREEMENT

ESPN reported Lue recently disagreed with Altman over the playing time of veterans Kyle Korver and JR Smith, opting to play them despite Altman's preference that the team give more opportunities to younger players.

"My time here in Cleveland was truly special," Lue said in a statement to The Undefeated.

"I am very grateful for the dedication, sacrifice, and support of all the players on our team, the tremendous coaches I worked with and, of course, our incredible fans."

Lue posted a 128-83 record during his time with the Cavaliers, but all of the wins came with LeBron James, who left to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

The Cavaliers have also been hampered this year by a nagging left-foot injury to star forward Kevin Love.

Drew went 8-1 as interim head coach of the team last year while Lue was absent tending to his health.