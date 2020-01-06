Clippers coach blames loss on team’s attitude

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers blamed attitude, and not injury absences, for his team's 140-114 loss to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"They were faster, quicker, they played harder," Rivers said. "They were clearly the tougher team. Honestly, they deserved to win the game."

With Paul George sitting out because of tightness in his left hamstring and Patrick Beverley missing a third straight game with a sore wrist, Rivers said the rest of the team failed to step up.

"I just think we came to the game today, we showed up and thought we were just going to win and we got our butt kicked - and we deserved to," Rivers said.

Montrezl Harrell had 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting and nine rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points apiece. Leonard, though, misfired on 16 of 24 attempts from the floor. He also had eight rebounds.

Jae Crowder scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Grizzlies.

There were no surprises in Milwaukee, where reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and the Bucks improved their league-leading record to 32-5 with a 127-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

It was Antetokounmpo's 19th game this season with 30 points or more.

Milwaukee's Brook Lopez blocked seven shots - thwarting Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan on both a dunk and a layup on the same possession in the third quarter as the Bucks began to pull away. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Washington 128 Denver 114, Chicago 104 Boston 111, Brooklyn 102 Toronto 121, Cleveland 106 Oklahoma 121, Dallas 120 Charlotte 123 (OT)