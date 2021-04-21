Curry extends hot streak with 49 points against the 76ers
Stephen Curry extended his scoring streak with an electrifying 49-point display as the Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Curry, who scored 47 points in a defeat by the Boston Celtics last Sunday morning, bagged his 11th straight game with 30 points or more to give the Warriors a crucial victory in their fight for a play-off berth.
They sit ninth in the West, with a 29-29 record. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now