Curry extends hot streak with 49 points against the 76ers

Apr 21, 2021 06:00 am

Stephen Curry extended his scoring streak with an electrifying 49-point display as the Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry, who scored 47 points in a defeat by the Boston Celtics last Sunday morning, bagged his 11th straight game with 30 points or more to give the Warriors a crucial victory in their fight for a play-off berth.

They sit ninth in the West, with a 29-29 record. - AFP

Basketball