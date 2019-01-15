Curry on fire with 48 points against Dallas

Stephen Curry scored 48 points and drained 11 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors stretched their NBA win streak to four straight with a 119-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry tallied 24 points in the second half and scored the final seven for two-time defending champions Golden State.

He also made the game-winning shot in a contest that Dallas led by five, 113-108, with just under four minutes left in regulation.

"We didn't panic. We took our time on offence and didn't have turnovers," said Curry.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Klay Thompson made just two-of-11 three-point attempts but still managed to score 16.

Luka Doncic, who is a candidate for Rookie of the Year, led Dallas with 26 points, making five of 10 from beyond the arc and adding five assists and six rebounds.

Forward Harrison Barnes scored 22.

SELECTED SCORES: Orlando Magic 116 Houston Rockets 109, LA Lakers 95 Cleveland Cavaliers 101, Washington Wizards 138 Toronto Raptors 140 (OT), Atlanta Hawks 114 Milwaulkee Bucks 133.