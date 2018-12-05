Curry helps Warriors snap losing streak

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 85 points as the two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors used a balanced offence to roll over the Atlanta Hawks 128-111 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry was playing just his second game after missing 11 contests with a groin injury.

That meant in order to keep all their big guns happy, the Warriors needed to spread the offence around.

Curry finished with 30 points, Durant - who carried the club though Curry's absence - finished with 28, and Thompson delivered 27 as Golden State improved to 31-3 when dynamic trio all have 20 points.

The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak on the road and won for just the fourth time in their last 10.

Curry got things rolling with 18 points in the first quarter as he single-handedly outscored the Hawks, who managed just 17 points in the opening 12 minutes.

Curry nailed his first six shots, four of them beyond the arc. He finished six of 10 from three-point range.

The Warriors led 61-47 at half-time and stretched the margin to as high as 24 points.

John Collins led Atlanta with 24 points, and Trae Young added 20 as the Hawks lost their third consecutive game. -AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Denver 106 Toronto 103, Minnesota 103 Houston 91, Oklahoma 110 Detroit 83.