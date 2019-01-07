Curry hits 10 three-pointers as Warriors pip Kings

Stephen Curry connected on 10 three-pointers as part of a 42-point performance yesterday morning (Singapore time), helping the Golden State Warriors outlast the hosts Sacramento Kings 127-123 in a game that featured the most combined three-pointers in NBA history.

The Warriors went 21-for-47 from beyond the arc, while the Kings made a franchise-record 20 in 36 attempts. The 41 three-pointers were one more than the previous record of 40 set in a game last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry, who finished 14-for-26 from the field and 10-for-20 on three-pointers, scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, none bigger than a three-point play off a Draymond Green assist that put Golden State ahead for good at 123-121 with 2:03 to go.

Kevin Durant backed Curry with 29 points and nine assists, while Klay Thompson added 20 points. Buddy Hield buried a career-high eight three-pointers in 13 attempts for the Kings.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard finished with 30 points, six rebounds and six assists as Toronto Raptors defeated hosts Milwaukee Bucks 123-116. - REUTERS

