Curry hits 33 in Warriors win
Stephen Curry scored 33 points and Klay Thompson added 23 to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 110-88 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving finished one assist shy of a triple-double as the Boston Celtics squandered a 25-point lead, but managed to hold on and beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-120.
Over at the AT&T Center, the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final quarter to beat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 108-103 for their eight consecutive victory. - REUTERS, AFP
