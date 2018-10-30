Curry sets one more NBA mark

Stephen Curry set an NBA record after draining seven three-pointers en route to a 35-point performance as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-114 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter and drained his final three-pointer of the contest with 67 seconds remaining to make it 115-108.

He has made at least five threes in all seven games this season to surpass George McCloud's NBA record of six straight in 1995. Kevin Durant tallied 34 points for the Warriors, who have won four straight. - AFP