Dallas Mavericks draw level with LA Clippers in NBA play-offs

Luka Doncic had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, as the Dallas Mavericks earned a 127-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday morning (Singapore time) near Orlando to even their opening-round Western Conference play-off series at one win each.

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams contributed 23 points, while Paul George, who was limited by foul trouble, had 14 points and 10 boards.

Toronto reserve Norman Powell scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, as the defending champions Raptors rallied to beat Brooklyn 104-99 for their second straight win.