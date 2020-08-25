Dallas star Luka Doncic’s buzzer-beater ties series against Clippers

Dallas Maverick's Luka Doncic bags a triple-double against the Los Angeles Clippers, finishing with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

Luka Doncic wasn't about to let a sprained ankle slow him down, nailing a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 overtime play-off win over the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year old Slovenian phenomenon, who was playing with a tender ankle and missing his offensive sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists to level the first-round NBA Western Conference playoff series at two games each.

Doncic made a basket with 50 seconds left to tie the score 130-130, then gave Dallas a two-point lead with a spinning move to the basket with 19 seconds remaining.

He capped his triple-double with an eight-metre step-back jumper from the left side as time ticked down, sparking a wild celebration on the floor in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

"I can't explain the emotions I had when I saw the ball go in," Doncic said.

"When I saw the whole team coming towards me, that was one of the best feelings I have ever had as a player."

While Dallas levelled their series, the Boston Celtics became the first team to reach the second round with a 110-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics will face the defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors, who also moved on to the next round after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets. - AFP

RESULTS:

Brooklyn 122 Toronto 150 (Toronto 4-0)

Philadelphia 106 Boston 110 (Boston 4-0)

Utah 129 Denver 127 (Utah lead 3-1)

Dallas 135 LA Clippers 133 (OT, tied 2-2)