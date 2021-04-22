Depleted Nets trump Pelicans, thanks to Irving
Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and Joe Harris had 24 to lead seven Brooklyn players in double figures as the short-handed Nets held off hosts New Orleans Pelicans 134-129 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Nets were without James Harden, who is out indefinitely after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation of a hamstring injury, and Kevin Durant, who has a thigh contusion.
Harden's continued unavailability is a blow to the Nets' bid to pip the Philadelphia 76ers to the Eastern Conference's top seeding. - REUTERS
