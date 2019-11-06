Basketball

Devin Booker helps Phoenix Suns end Philadelphia 76ers' unbeaten run

Match Report
Nov 06, 2019 06:00 am

Phoenix's Devin Booker scored 40 points to lead the Suns to a 114-109 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday morning (Singapore time), delivering the first loss of the season to the NBA's last unbeaten team.

Spanish guard Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists for the Suns, as Phoenix poured in 23 points off 20 Philadelphia turnovers.

Booker, who turned 23 last week, became the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to crack the 6,000 career points mark. The fifth-season guard was greeted by chants of "M-V-P" for Most Valuable Player as he walked off the court.

The Suns, who haven't made the playoffs since 2010, improved to 5-2 while the 76ers slid to 5-1. It took Phoenix 29 games last season to reach a fifth victory.

Al Horford led the 76ers with 32 points, while Tobias Harris added 24 points and 10 rebounds. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Golden State 127 Portland 118, Minnesota 106 Milwaukee 134, Memphis 100 Houston 107

