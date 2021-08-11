Doncic signs 5-year extension with Dallas

Slovenian NBA All-Star guard Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed terms on a five-year contract extension worth US$207 million (S$281.2m), according to multiple US media reports yesterday.

The 22-year-old playmaker is set to ink a supermax extension, according to the Dallas Morning News and ESPN.

"Today is a dream come true," Doncic told ESPN. "The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks"

Doncic, who led Slovenia to fourth on their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, had been playing on the deal he signed after entering the NBA in 2018 as the third overall pick.