Doncic the world’s best basketball player: Argentina coach

The Slovenian men's basketball team rolled past Argentina 118-100 in their Olympic debut yesterday as Luka Doncic scored 48 points to come close to breaking the single-game scoring record for the tournament.

Argentina may have the Olympics pedigree, with a gold and a bronze medal, but newcomers Slovenia took an early lead on four straight three-pointers, including three by Doncic.

Dallas Mavericks star Doncic finished on 18-for-29 shooting, including six three-pointers, and added 11 rebounds and five assists.

Said Doncic: "I don't care about records. We got a win."

Brazil's Oscar Schmidt holds the single-game record with 55 points set in 1988 versus Spain. Doncic's 48 points ties him for second place with Australia's Eddie Palubinskas in 1976.