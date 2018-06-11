Durant, James and Lue discuss future

Kevin Durant says he will stay with the Golden State Warriors, after they completed an NBA Finals 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday morning (Singapore time) for back-to-back titles and a third crown in four years.

Durant won his second title and second NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, the power forward scoring a career play-off high 43 points in Game 3.

Now Durant says he only needs to hammer out final details on a rich deal to remain with the Warriors, which would keep them as the team to beat next season.

One player whose future remains in doubt is Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, with his Game 4 post-match comments revealing little.

"I have no idea at this point," James said.

"My family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So I don't have an answer for you right now."

LUE WANTS TO CONTINUE

Whether James remains on the roster, coach Tyronn Lue, who has had to deal with health issues, says he intends to coach the Cavaliers next season.

The 41-year-old took a nine-game leave of absence late in the regular season after suffering from chest pains and coughing up blood.

He began taking medication to deal with an anxiety disorder and was able to help guide the Cavs to the Finals.

"I had some problems throughout the season and I probably could have folded myself, but I wasn't going to do that," Lue said.

"Even if I wasn't feeling 100 per cent, I had to get back for the play-offs. That's my time. That's my moment.