Durant scores season-high 44 as Warriors edge out Kings
Kevin Durant delivered a season-high 44 points as the Golden State Warriors needed a wild finish to hold off the Sacramento Kings 117-116 yesterday.
Two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Durant also had a season-high 16 free-throws on 17 attempts for the Warriors, who won their second straight after snapping a four-game losing skid on Saturday.
Klay Thompson got the winning basket with a put-back of his own miss with five seconds remaining in the fourth.
"I don't know if I got fouled, but who cares? I got the put-back," Thompson said.
"You'll take a game-winner any way you can get it, I don't care how ugly it is."
Thompson wound up with 31 points, shooting 12 of 26 with five three-pointers as Stephen Curry missed his ninth straight game because of a strained left groin.
Curry, the two-time MVP, was re-examined yesterday and is expected to resume practice this week with a good chance he would return to action during an upcoming five-game road trip. - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS:
Oklahoma City 98 Denver 105, Minnesota 111 Chicago 96, Cleveland 117 Houston 108, Milwaukee 135 San Antonio 129, Dallas 113 Boston 104
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now