Durant scores season-high 44 as Warriors edge out Kings

Kevin Durant delivered a season-high 44 points as the Golden State Warriors needed a wild finish to hold off the Sacramento Kings 117-116 yesterday.

Two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Durant also had a season-high 16 free-throws on 17 attempts for the Warriors, who won their second straight after snapping a four-game losing skid on Saturday.

Klay Thompson got the winning basket with a put-back of his own miss with five seconds remaining in the fourth.

"I don't know if I got fouled, but who cares? I got the put-back," Thompson said.

"You'll take a game-winner any way you can get it, I don't care how ugly it is."

Thompson wound up with 31 points, shooting 12 of 26 with five three-pointers as Stephen Curry missed his ninth straight game because of a strained left groin.

Curry, the two-time MVP, was re-examined yesterday and is expected to resume practice this week with a good chance he would return to action during an upcoming five-game road trip. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Oklahoma City 98 Denver 105, Minnesota 111 Chicago 96, Cleveland 117 Houston 108, Milwaukee 135 San Antonio 129, Dallas 113 Boston 104