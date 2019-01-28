Durant sizzles as Warriors extend winning streak to 10

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 33 points as the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors won their 10th straight game with a 115-111 victory over the Boston Celtics yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson finished with 21 as the Warriors won the first head-to-head meeting this season between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

"They started off that fourth quarter on a nice little run to cut the lead and we stayed poised," said Durant.

"My teammates had my back. But coming in here on the road to get a 'W' in Boston is pretty solid for us."

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points with 10 assists and Al Horford had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, who had their five-game winning streak stopped.

The game featured 21 lead changes as Thompson made a couple of clutch free-throws in the fina l minute, and then Curry iced the victory with a pair of foul shots with six seconds left in front of a crowd of 18,600 at the Boston Garden. - AFP

