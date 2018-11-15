Durant stars as Warriors bounce back

Kevin Durant scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors set aside their off-court discord to post a 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The NBA champions went into the game at the Oracle Arena against a backdrop of controversy, with power forward Draymond Green suspended following his bust-up with Durant 24 hours earlier.

Durant and Green had a heated off-court exchange during Monday's 121-116 overtime defeat by the Clippers in Los Angeles.

That spat prompted the Warriors management to take the unusual step of imposing a one-game suspension on Green for "conduct detrimental to the team".

The Warriors looked to be suffering a hangover from the row in the early stages against Atlanta, trailing 52-49 at half-time against the Hawks, who are 3-10.

The Warriors raised their game in the second half, however, taking charge after outscoring the Hawks by 33-24 in the third quarter before closing out the win.

Durant was given offensive support from Klay Thompson, who had 24 points, while Quinn Cook had 18 and Jonas Jerebko 14.

The Warriors remain on top of the Western Conference standings with 11 wins and only three defeats.

Meanwhile, in Denver, James Harden had 22 points and 11 assists as the misfiring Houston Rockets knocked off the Nuggets in a 109-99 victory.

Houston, who have been slow to start this season with only six wins against seven defeats, relied on a strong all-round offensive display to polish off Denver, third in the Western Conference on 9-5.

Six Houston players cracked double figures with Clint Capela leading the scoring with 24 points and nine rebounds.