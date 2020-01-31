Fans chant ‘Kobe’ as the Brooklyn Nets pay tribute to Bryant

The tears continued and the tributes kept pouring in yesterday morning (Singapore time), three days after five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was killed in a devastating helicopter crash.

The Brooklyn Nets and their fans paid tribute to Bryant before their home game against the Detroit Pistons with a video montage and an eight-second moment of silence.

There were also two empty chairs at courtside at Barclays Center, each decorated with a bouquet of flowers. Bryant and his daughter Gianna sat in those seats for a Dec 21 game against Atlanta.

In the warm-up, the players wore shirts with Bryant's name on the back. Nets fans then chanted "Kobe, Kobe".

Brooklyn pulled away for a 125-115 win over the Pistons.

Elsewhere, Victor Oladipo channelled his inner Kobe by draining a clutch three-pointer as Indiana Pacers beat Chicago Bulls 115-106 in over-time.

"That's for Kobe, Gigi, all people on that helicopter. It has been a tough year. I am just thankful." - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

New York 106 Memphis 127, San Antonio 127 Utah 120, Portland 125 Houston 112