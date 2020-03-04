Fist bumps OK, but not high-fives: NBA memo to players

Fist bumps are in, but high-fives are out - NBA stars have been given a series of recommendations, as the league attempts to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the sport.

ESPN reported on Monday that a memo sent to teams had outlined short-term measures aimed at protecting players from exposure to the virus, which has left six people dead in the United States.

The NBA memo recommends that players interacting with fans should bump fists rather than high-five.

The league also advises players to avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph.

"The health and safety of NBA players, coaches, staff and fans is paramount," the NBA and NBA Players Association said in the memo. - AFP

